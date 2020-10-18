Morning news brief: US covid-19 cases, Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict & more

Oct 18, 2020

Story highlights

Black Americans are dying from Covid-19 at double the rate of white Americans: Kamala Harris

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday said the black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at 2x the rate of white Americans.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Within hours of new ceasefire, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violation

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a new ceasefire on Saturday. However, within hours of it coming into effect, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of violating it.

US: At least 5 injured in blast, fire at Virginia shopping mall

A blast and a large fire injured at least five in Virginia (USA) on Saturday morning (local time). The blast took place in a shopping center in Harrisonburg in Virginia.

 