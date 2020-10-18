Black Americans are dying from Covid-19 at double the rate of white Americans: Kamala Harris

WION Web Team WASHINGTON Oct 18, 2020, 07.44 AM(IST)

File photo of Kamala Harris. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Kamala Harris has been attacking the Trump administration's handling of healthcare for people with pre-existing conditions.

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday said the black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at 2x the rate of white Americans. 

In a tweet she said that "black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at 2x the rate of white Americans. This pandemic has further reinforced historical inequities in our nation—and it is clear that confronting these disparities is not a priority for this administration."

In recent past, Kamala Harris has been attacking the Trump administration's handling of healthcare for people with pre-existing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)

