Black Americans are dying from Covid-19 at double the rate of white Americans: Kamala Harris

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Monday said the black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at 2x the rate of white Americans.



Also read | Biden, Harris wish Hindu-Americans on the occasion of Navratri



In a tweet she said that "black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at 2x the rate of white Americans. This pandemic has further reinforced historical inequities in our nation—and it is clear that confronting these disparities is not a priority for this administration."

Black Americans are dying from COVID-19 at 2x the rate of white Americans.



This pandemic has further reinforced historical inequities in our nation—and it is clear that confronting these disparities is not a priority for this administration. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 18, 2020

In recent past, Kamala Harris has been attacking the Trump administration's handling of healthcare for people with pre-existing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)