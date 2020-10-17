Biden, Harris wish Hindu-Americans on the occasion of Navratri

US President Donald Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have wished Hindu Americans on the occasion of the nine-day Navratri festival that began on Saturday.

Hindu festival season begins with Navratri and climaxes in October and November with the popular celebrations of Dussehra and Diwali.

Indian-Americans as a population have always leaned towards the Democratic party in US presidential elections. And the choice of Kamala Harris -- the first-ever person of Indian origin to be featured on major party ticket -- as the vice presidential candidate for the Democrats has made Hindu-Americans a major vote bank for Biden.

Joe Biden tweeted, "As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all."

And Kamala Harris tweeted, ".@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America."

Meanwhile, results from a new survey of Indian Americans provide strong evidence that contradicts an emerging narrative that these voters are shifting their support from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

A significant 72% of registered Indian American voters plan to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential elections while 22% plan to vote for the incumbent president.

The study surveyed (online) a nationally representative sample of 936 Indian Americans in September.

