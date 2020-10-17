Biden, Harris wish Hindu-Americans on the occasion of Navratri

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Photograph:( Twitter )
Hindu festival season begins with Navratri and climaxes in October and November with the popular celebrations of Dussehra and Diwali.
US President Donald Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have wished Hindu Americans on the occasion of the nine-day Navratri festival that began on Saturday.
Indian-Americans as a population have always leaned towards the Democratic party in US presidential elections. And the choice of Kamala Harris -- the first-ever person of Indian origin to be featured on major party ticket -- as the vice presidential candidate for the Democrats has made Hindu-Americans a major vote bank for Biden.
Joe Biden tweeted, "As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all."
As the Hindu festival of Navratri begins, Jill and I send our best wishes to all those celebrating in the U.S. and around the world. May good once again triumph over evil — and usher in new beginnings and opportunity for all.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 17, 2020
And Kamala Harris tweeted, ".@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America."
.@DouglasEmhoff and I wish our Hindu American friends and family, and all those celebrating, a very Happy Navratri! May this holiday serve as an inspiration to all of us to lift up our communities and build a more inclusive and just America.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 17, 2020
Meanwhile, results from a new survey of Indian Americans provide strong evidence that contradicts an emerging narrative that these voters are shifting their support from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.
A significant 72% of registered Indian American voters plan to vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the presidential elections while 22% plan to vote for the incumbent president.
The study surveyed (online) a nationally representative sample of 936 Indian Americans in September.
