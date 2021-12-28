Morning news brief: US changes Covid rules, tribute to Desmond Tutu, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start off your day: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has often been criticised for his anti-vaccine stance, has said that he won’t inoculate his 11-year-old daughter against Covid infection. Meanwhile, the number of symptomatic coronavirus cases in China surged for the fourth day in a row, with Xian city reporting additional infections in a flare-up that has put 13 million people on lockdown. In the US, too, looking at the Christmas celebrations all over the country, experts had urged people to stay indoors and avoid parties and other large gatherings to avoid rapid spread of coronavirus.

'Won’t vaccinate daughter against COVID-19', says Brazil's Bolsonaro

The county’s national health regulator Anvisa faced backlash and death threats from Bolsonaro supporters after approving the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11-year-olds earlier this month.

China local symptomatic COVID cases rises for a 4th day as Xian outbreak expands

The national local symptomatic case load on Monday was also the largest daily total since the official daily bulletin began classifying asymptomatic carriers separately at the end of March last year.

US experts halve isolation period for asymptomatic Covid patients, amid Omicron spread

This would allow people to return back to work sooner, thus making sure labour shortages are not as grave as previous times.

The life and time of Desmond Tutu