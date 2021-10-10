Morning news brief: US CDC issues new vaccine guidelines for travellers entering US & more

Austrian Chancellor Kurz, 35, stepped down from office over corruption allegations, however, he denied any wrongdoing. He was under fire from his own coalition partner the Greens. Kurz said he wanted to "end the stalemate to prevent chaos" as he stepped down from office.

Amid large scale vaccination in the country, NHS England said that the data reveals that nearly 2.08 million booster shots have been administered within the first three weeks of the programme. UK authorities have been motivating people to get vaccinated to ensure the chain of infection can be broken.

Click on the headlines to know more

Austrian Chancellor Kurz steps down over corruption allegations

Kurz, 35, who denied any wrongdoing was under fire from his own coalition partner the Greens.

More than 2 million Covid booster jabs given till now in UK: Reports

NHS England has said that the data reveals that nearly 2.08 million booster shots have been administered within the first three weeks of the booster programme.



Travellers vaccinated with WHO approved Covid vaccines can enter US: CDC

The US health agency is also expected to 'release additional guidance and information as the travel requirements are finalized'.

Watch: WION exclusive - Life Under Taliban- 'They call women s**ts'