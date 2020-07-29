Morning News Brief: US-Australia's military cooperation, Trump's questionable tweets, and more

Trump back to his old ways; tweets and touts questionable coronavirus theories

Trump, almost a week back, admitted things were going to "get worse before they get better."

US, Australia seek new military cooperation as tensions soar with China

The two countries are set to build ties across a slew of defense areas including hypersonic, electronic and space-based warfare.

Four environmental activists were killed every week in 2019 across the globe

In Colombia and Philippines alone, over 212 people were killed last year

Four US states see record COVID-19 deaths, Latinos hit hard in California

Florida saw 191 coronavirus deaths in the prior 24 hours, its highest single-day rise yet, the state health department said.

WATCH | Gravitas: Will India ban PUBG Mobile?