Morning News Brief: US-Australia's military cooperation, Trump's questionable tweets, and more

US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 20, 2020. Photograph:( AFP )
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief.
Trump back to his old ways; tweets and touts questionable coronavirus theories
Trump, almost a week back, admitted things were going to "get worse before they get better."
US, Australia seek new military cooperation as tensions soar with China
The two countries are set to build ties across a slew of defense areas including hypersonic, electronic and space-based warfare.
Four environmental activists were killed every week in 2019 across the globe
In Colombia and Philippines alone, over 212 people were killed last year
Four US states see record COVID-19 deaths, Latinos hit hard in California
Florida saw 191 coronavirus deaths in the prior 24 hours, its highest single-day rise yet, the state health department said.
WATCH | Gravitas: Will India ban PUBG Mobile?