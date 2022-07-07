Morning news brief: US and UK intelligence chiefs raise alarm on China’s industrial spies and more

Business leaders were forewarned by the intelligence chiefs of UK and US that China is attempting to steal technologies for a competitive benefit, which might lead to major security breaches. In other news, political crisis in the UK grows as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sacked another Cabinet minister, Michael Gove.

US and UK intelligence chiefs raises fresh alarm on China's industrial spies

FBI Director Christopher Wray and his MI5 counterpart Ken McCallum said that the concerns of economic espionage commissioned by China continues to be a major problem and hacking operations by the country can be used to “stifle dissent abroad”.

Iran detains several foreign nationals, including British diplomat, for 'spying'

The state television in Iran reported on Wednesday that the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has detained a number of foreign nationals including one of United Kingdom’s top-rated diplomats. The detentions were made on accusations of spying as the IRGC observed by the help of their drones that the individuals were taking soil samples from a prohibited area of the desert, according to a report by Fars news agency.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sacks Michael Gove amid leadership crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to sack Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove as calls for his resignation continue to grow. According to a number of media reports, Gove was one of the first cabinet ministers to express his unhappiness at Johnson not resigning from his post.

