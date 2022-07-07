UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sacks Michael Gove amid leadership crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to sack Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove as calls for his resignation continue to grow. According to a number of media reports, Gove was one of the first cabinet ministers to express his unhappiness at Johnson not resigning from his post. The situation got worse on Tuesday when Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from their post citing lack of trust in Johnson. However, the British PM continued to maintain that he will "keep going" despite a number of resignations and lack of public support.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he's been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that's what I'll do," Johnson told MPs according to a Bloomberg report.

Johnson has come under a lot of fire on the appointment of MP Chris Pincher as the deputy whip of the party earlier this year. There were a number of allegations of inappropriate behaviour when it came to Pincher and it came into light that Johnson was aware of it since 2019. Former senior civil servant Lord McDonald revealed the Prime Minister had been told in person of the 2019 allegations.

Earlier, Gove – an eminent Brexiteer – along with Home Secretary Priti Patel, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart asked Boris Johnson to step down from his position.

The Prime Minister, however, has reached support from Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

