'Bye Bye Boris' buzzes in British parliament but Johnson vows to stay in power

Over 30 ministers have resigned from his government, but defiant United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying really hard to stay in power. The chaos erupted when ministers started posting their resignation papers hours after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned Tuesday night. The top misters have quit, plunging Johnson's government deep into chaos as it is already struggling with a slew of scandals.

In the latest development, it is understood that the senior ministers on Wednesday (July 6) were set to tell Johnson he must quit as prime minister.

Without quoting any source, British media reported that apparently, a delegation was awaiting his return from a two-hour grilling by a parliamentary committee to tell him to quit.

Despite the chaos, at the parliamentary committee and an earlier question and answer session with MPs in parliament, Boris said he wants to get on with the job.

On being asked about the cabinet delegation, Johnson told the committee: "I'm not going to give a running commentary on political events."

"We're going to get on with the government of the country. What we need is stable government, loving each other as Conservatives, getting on with our priorities, that is what we need to do," he added.

'Bye, Boris'

Although he says he won't quit, but politicians across the political spectrum have expressed that they are unhappy with Johnson's leadership skills.

During PMQs, the live stream was cut off short of time when MPs decided to shout "Bye Boris!" after the end of recently resigned Javid's speech.

Cries of "bye, Boris" echoed around the chamber. Most Tories were conspicuously silent when Johnson attacked the Labour opposition at PMQs. Some shook their heads.

Watch the video here

Johnson only narrowly survived a no-confidence vote among Conservative MPs a month ago, which ordinarily would mean he could not be challenged again for another year.

But the influential "1922 Committee" of non-ministerial Tory MPs is reportedly seeking to change the rules, with its executive committee meeting later Wednesday.

What happens next, only time will tell.

