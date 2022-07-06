Highland Park shooting suspect plotted second attack in Wisconsin, prosecutor says

The police announced on Wednesday that the suspect arrested in connection to the mass shooting at July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois was planning a second attack while on the run. It took around ten hours for the police to find the suspect after the gunfire and while driving to nearby Madison, Wisconsin, he was going to carry out another attack, the police said in their statement.

"He did see a celebration that was occurring in Madison and he seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting," Christopher Covelli said.

The suspect voluntarily confessed to the authorities about the shooting, according to Prosecutor Ben Dillion, and Judge Theodore Potkonjak ordered him to be held without bail. Crimo, who was charged with seven counts of fight-degree murder, will be appearing for a preliminary hearing on July 28.

Earlier, Lake County's State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said that they have charged the Highland Park parade mass shooting suspect - Robert E. Crimo III - with seven counts of first-degree murder.

If the charges are proven, Crimo will be facing a life sentence without any chance of parole. Meanwhile, Jennifer Banek, Lake County Coroner, also said that the death toll has increased to seven after a person died in the hospital while more than 40 people were injured.

The police has also found that the suspect was planning the attacks for quite some now and Crimo wore women’s clothing in order to disguise himself and also hide his facial tattoos.

