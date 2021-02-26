Morning news brief: US airstrikes, Biden-Saudi king phone call and more

US President Joe Biden ordered the US military to launch airstrikes on facilities in eastern Syria in retaliation against rocket attacks on US troop locations in Iraq. Meanwhile, global terror funding watchdog the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday said it would keep Pakistan on its terrorism financing "grey list".

US carries out airstrikes against Iran-backed militia in eastern Syria

President Biden directed the US military to carry out airstrikes on facilities in eastern Syria in retaliation against rocket attacks on US troop locations in Iraq.

In setback to Imran Khan, Pakistan stays in FATF ‘grey list’, given June deadline to implement action plan

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Thursday said it would keep Pakistan on its terrorism financing “grey list”.

President Biden calls Saudi King Salman; discusses Iran's 'destabilizing activities'

US President Joe Biden spoke to Saudi Arabia's King Salman, 85, for the first time after taking office as president on January 20.

Facebook relents, switches news back on in Australia

Facebook ended one-week news blackout in Australia on Friday. The popular social media network also announced preliminary agreements with three small local publishers.

Axar-Ashwin bamboozle England as India win pink-ball Test by 10 wickets, take 2-1 lead in the series

India on Thursday took a 2-1 lead in the four-test series after defeating England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.



