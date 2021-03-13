Morning news brief: US administers 100m vaccines, George Floyd's death settlement set at $27m, and more

Here are the biggest news stories of the morning: From the settlement of George Floyd's "wrongful death", to US offering protection to citizens of Myanmar. Click on the headline to read the full story.

George Floyd's family receives $27 million settlement from Minneapolis

Two New York senators join calls for Cuomo's resignation amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Myanmar citizens in US offered temporary refuge from coup crackdown

Over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in US

EU slams China over Hong Kong's 'alarming political deterioration'

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in US extradition case

Biden admin to reconsider objections to H1B visas during Trump regime

Brazil suffers worst run of daily deaths since coronavirus pandemic began

US lawmakers mulling authorisation to end 'forever wars' overseas

Watch: WION Exclusive: What PM Modi's visit to Dhaka means for Bangladesh