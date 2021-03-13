Two New York senators join calls for Cuomo's resignation amid allegations of sexual misconduct

Two senators from New York joined in calls within Democrats demanding the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo after another woman came forward, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

So far, seven women have come out to speak against Cuomo’s actions. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement recently spoke in support of Cuomo’s resignation.

They joined many other senators including US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to call out Cuomo - the 63-year-old father of three daughters - who are all in their 20s. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations. Additionally, he pointed how “reckless and dangerous” it is for politicians to not wait for all the factors to weigh in.

"Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear: there is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period," Cuomo was cited as saying by Reuters.

“Wait for the facts. An opinion without facts is irresponsible," he said.

Cuomo also recently said that he did not intend to make anybody feel uncomfortable, and apologised if he ever did the same.

"Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York," Schumer and Gillibrand, the two senators said in a collaborative statement.

Multiple women have now accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct, ranging from flirting with them, to groping. By Friday, over 55 Democratic New York lawmakers were urging Cuomo to resign. In addition, the state legislature intends to begin an impeachment investigation keeping in mind the allegations.