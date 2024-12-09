New Delhi, India

In the wake of the ouster of Assad regime by rebel forces, the US launched airstrikes over Islamic State camps in Syria, said the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

In India, more than 40 schools in national capital Delhi receive bomb threats through e-mails on Monday morning (Dec 9). The schools which received the bomb threat included Delhi Public School located in RK Puram and GD Goenka School in Paschim Vihar in the early morning hours, as per news agency ANI.

After toppling of Assad, US airstrikes ISIS camps hidden in Syria

The operation included “dozens of precision airstrikes” and more than 75 targets were hit using Air Force assets like B-52s, F-15s and A-10s in central Syria. “The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade and defeat ISIS, in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria,” read the CENTCOM’s statement.

More than 40 schools in India's capital receive bomb threats via email

According to Delhi Police, the email read, "I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs." The email was sent to school authorities on Sunday night (Dec 08) at 11:38 pm local time.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting to discuss situation in Syria

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency closed-door meeting on Monday afternoon (Dec 9) to discuss the situation in Syria, following President Bashar al-Assad's fleeing the country, news agency AFP reported citing multiple diplomatic sources.

Israel seizes Syrian army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon: Report

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Sunday (Dec 8) captured a strategic Syrian army outpost at the summit of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, said the Israeli state media reports. The army had earlier on Sunday declared that it was progressing into the buffer zone, a demilitarized area in the Golan Heights.

