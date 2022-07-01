Morning news brief: Ukraine says Russian missile strike in Odessa kills at least 10 people, and more

At least ten people were killed after a missile strike on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, a local official said on Friday. 25 years after Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, the United States has slammed the "erosion of autonomy" of the city.

Russian missile strike in Odessa kills at least ten people, says Ukraine

The missile attacks continue amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Ukrainian army’s Operational Command South said that the missile strike came from “strategic aircraft from the Black Sea”.

US blasts 'erosion of autonomy' in Hong Kong, 25 years after handover

Calling for the restorement of the personal freedom of Hong Kong citizens, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed Washington's solidarity with them.

SpaceX's Starlink internet approved for use with ships, boats, planes by US Federal Communications Commission

To expand broadband offerings to commercial airlines, shipping vessels and trucks, the US Federal Communications Commission has authorise Elon Musk's SpaceX to use its Starlink satellite internet network with moving vehicles.

