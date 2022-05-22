Morning news brief: Ukraine rules out ceasefire, Woods withdraws from PGA Championship, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: US President Joe Biden has been permanently banned from entering Russia. Ukraine on Sunday ruled out a ceasefire saying that if the fighting stops temporarily, Russia would attack harder after the break. Australia's incoming Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the Quad summit in Japan.

Biden permanently banned from entering Russia, Trump isn't

Russia has released an updated list of notable US names who are banned from entering the country, reported CNN. US President Joe Biden has been included.

Ukraine rules out ceasefire, says Russia might hit harder after break

Ukraine on Sunday ruled out ceasefire saying that if fighting stops temporarily, Russia would attack harder after the break.

Australia's Albanese vows to bring people together after winning election; will attend Quad summit in Japan

Australia's centre-left leader Anthony Albanese won the general election on Saturday (May 21), ousting Scott Morrison's coalition as the country elected its first Labor government in almost a decade.

PGA Championship: Tiger Woods withdraws after third round

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, after carding one of his worst rounds ever at a major tournament: a nine-over 79.

Indian PM Modi to visit Japan: What's on the agenda?

Ahead of the Quad summit 2022 in Japan, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra briefed the media on what can be expected from the much-anticipated meet. For more perspective, we're joined by Amb. Gurjit Singh, Former Indian Ambassador to ASEAN and diplomat in Japan.