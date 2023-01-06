Morning news brief: Ukraine invites Japan PM Kishida for a visit, Twitter hacked, and more

The top spokesperson of the Japanese government said on Friday (January 6) said that Japanese PM Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine. In other news, the US House of Representatives failed to break the deadlock for the third consecutive day to select the next speaker. Meanwhile, drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman, the son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested by Mexican security forces on Thursday. Finally, Twitter experiences another data breach with the email addresses of over 200 million users leaked and posted on an online hacking forum.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference that the invitation was given by the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan's ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Republicans could not band together as nominee Kevin McCarthy lost the 11th ballot. The House was adjourned till noon after the motion was passed 219-213.

With the loss, the stage is set for a 12th ballot which makes it the longest-running speaker election contest in 164 years.

The arrest has triggered a wave of deadly riots in the country, with three security force members having lost their lives in clashes in the state of Sinaloa. Airports and schools in the city of Culiacan had to be shut due to the violence that ensued.

Screenshots of the hacker forum, where the data was posted circulated online on Wednesday. Currently, there are no clues to identify the hacker or hackers behind this breach.