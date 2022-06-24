Morning news brief: Ukraine gets EU candidate status, paper crisis in Pakistan and more

European Union leaders agreed to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova on Thursday as President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the move as "a unique and historic moment".

The move allows both countries to enter into a year-long path toward joining the EU with several steps to be taken before it becomes a member of the European alliance.

Paper crisis hits Pakistan, publishers say no books for new academic session

Millions of students in Pakistan may not have books for the new academic session starting August 2022 as the paper industry association has warned of an impending acute shortage of paper.

Vatican to publish letters from Jews to Pope Pius XII during World War-II

The Vatican said it will release thousands of letters addressed to Pope Pius XII by the Jewish people in Europe during World War-II seeking help and requesting information to find family members held in Nazi concentration camps.

