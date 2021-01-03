Morning news brief: UK abolishes 'tampon tax', US crosses 277,000 COVID-19 cases, and more

As the COVID-19 cases cross 277,000 mark in the US in the past 24 hours, the top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has denied following the UK's decision to delay the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The UK, in the meantime, has successfully passed orders to abolish the tampon tax after the Brexit deal was finalised.

US sets a new record, marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours

The US is the hardest-hit country in the world by the pandemic with 20.4 million cases overall and just under 350,000 deaths.

Post Brexit, UK abolishes ‘tampon tax’

The UK has abolished the widely unpopular “tampon tax” -- effectively eliminating sales taxes on women's sanitary products.

Ted Cruz and other US senators plan to oppose Joe Biden's certification

The veteran US lawmaker Ted Cruz and a few others have declared they would not be willing to vote next week to certify the President-elect Joe Biden's US election 2020 win.

Fauci denies following UK's decision to delay COVID-19 vaccine's second dose

This clarification from Fauci has come after it was reported by the local media that the UK government will be prioritsing giving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the high-risk groups and administer the second dose after 12 weeks.

Demonstrations held across Iran & Iraq on Soleimani's first death anniversary