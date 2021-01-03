Demonstrations held across Iran & Iraq on Soleimani's first death anniversary

Jan 03, 2021, 08.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Tensions are escalating in Iraq on the occasion of first anniversary of assassination of the top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Demonstrations condemning the US assassination of Soleimani took place in many parts of Iraq & also in Iran.
