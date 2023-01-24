Morning news brief: Two shootings in California, Elon Musk testifies in second day of 2018 tweet trial, & more

Two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California has left seven people dead and one critically injured, according to media reports from the US. Meanwhile, after a gap of six years, US President Joe Biden on Monday named an envoy to press North Korea on human rights. In other news, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday that two North Korean hacker groups were behind the $100 million heist at crypto firm Harmony's Horizon bridge that took place last June. Finally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reappeared in San Francisco federal courtroom on Monday as the trial over his 2018 tweets continues.

Click on the headlines to read more:

"The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of (Highway) 92 and the (Half Moon Bay) City limits," it tweeted.

"Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time."

The two shootings were reported at farms close to each other in an area south of San Francisco.

For the post, he has nominated Julie Turner, who currently heads the Asia section of the State Department's human rights bureau.

Her nomination will have to be confirmed by the Senate. As, per AFP, little opposition is expected. Biden has attempted to fill the position a little more than halfway into his four-year term.

The two groups laundered over $60 million worth of ethereum stolen during the theft on January 13 using a privacy protocol called Railgun, the FBI said in a statement. Some portion of it was then sent to several virtual asset providers and converted to bitcoin.

The FBI said North Korea carries out such theft and laundering of virtual currency to support its ballistic missile and Weapons of Mass Destruction programs.

During the trial, Musk told jurors he was sure he had locked up “financial support" from Saudi investors. “So essentially I took that to mean it was a done deal," Musk said. But when confronted with exchanges, the investors demanded more details before committing to his buyout plan, to which Musk said that the fund was “backpedalling,” AFP reported.