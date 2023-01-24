North Korea behind crypto heist that happened in June last year: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday that two North Korean hacker groups were behind the $100 million heist at crypto firm Harmony's Horizon bridge that took place last June. The investigative body named the groups as Lazarus Group and APT38.

The two groups laundered over $60 million worth of ethereum stolen during the theft on January 13 using a privacy protocol called Railgun, the FBI said in a statement. Some portion of it was then sent to several virtual asset providers and converted to bitcoin.

The FBI said North Korea carries out such theft and laundering of virtual currency to support its ballistic missile and Weapons of Mass Destruction programs.

California-based Harmony had reported in June that a heist had hit its Horizon bridge. It is an underlying software used by digital tokens such as bitcoin and ether for transferring crypto between different blockchains.

At that time, a Reuters report stated that North Korean hackers were most likely behind the attack, citing three digital investigative firms.

Harmony develops blockchains for decentralized finance - peer-to-peer sites that offer loans and other services without traditional gatekeepers such as banks - and non-fungible tokens.

