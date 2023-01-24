After a gap of six years US nominates envoy to press North Korea on human rights

After a gap of six years, United States President Joe Biden on Monday named an envoy to press North Korea on human rights. For the post, he has nominated Julie Turner, who currently heads the Asia section of the State Department's human rights bureau.

Her nomination will have to be confirmed by the Senate. As, per AFP, little opposition is expected. Biden has attempted to fill the position a little more than halfway into his four-year term.

The ambassador-level position was mandated by a 2004 law and it sought to draw attention to security as well as rights concerns in authoritarian North Korea.

However, for the last six years, which includes the entire presidency of Donald Trump, this position had been vacant. The last envoy, Robert King, worked under Barack Obama's presidentship and stepped down in January 2017.

AFP reports that under Trump, his first secretary of state, Rex Tillerson had sought to rid of the post "as part of a corporate-style restructuring to consolidate envoy positions."

Tillerson's successor Mike Pompeo again did not fill the position as the-then President started pursuing diplomacy with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with whom Trump once said he "fell in love". The two went on to meet thrice, but failed to reach a lasting agreement.

Recent months have witnessed a continuously increasing barrage of missile tests at the hands of Pyongyang. North Korea has also rebuffed the offer of lower-level diplomacy proposals by Washington and continued unleashing a tirade of rocket tests including long-range intercontinental missiles that may even be able to strike the US mainland.

