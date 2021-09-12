Morning news brief: Trump slams Biden on Afghan withdrawal during 9/11 anniversary & more

As the US mourned victims of 9/11 attacks on the 20th anniversary, President Biden while paying tribute to victims of the fourth plane crash at Shanksville, Pennsylvania defended the US policy on troop pullout from Afghanistan saying "it's hard to explain to anybody - how else could you get out?"

Meanwhile, former president Trump blamed President Biden for the "horrible thing" and called it Biden’s "incompetence" over the Afghan withdrawal. Trump said it looked "like they use the word surrender" while slamming the US president.



