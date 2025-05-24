Morning news brief: Trump signs executive order to boost US nuclear power, and more

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 23) signed executive orders that seek to increase America's production of nuclear power by 300 per cent in the next 25 years.

On Friday, May 23, in a joint press conference in Berlin with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, a journalist asked Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar if he was disappointed that the German government initially didn't support Operation Sindoor.

A recent study by the University of Edinburgh has claimed that the COVID-19 did not originated from Wuhan, China.

Trump signs executive order to boost US' nuclear power by 300% in next 25 years; critics call it 'guillotine' to safety

EAM S Jaishankar responds to German journalist's claim of Germany not supporting Operation Sindoor initially

COVID-19 did not originate from China? New study opposes Trump's 'lab-leak theory'

A recent study by the University of Edinburgh has claimed that the COVID-19 did not originated from Wuhan, China. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell on May 7, involved researchers from 20 institutions across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Did Michelle Obama just drop 'divorce hints' as she 'flirts' with Airbnb CEO? 'If I'm a single girl...'

Former first lady of US, Michelle Obama, sparked divorce rumours once again after she was “flirting” with the Airbnb CEO, Brian Chesky. The divorce rumours of Michelle and Barack Obama started surfacing on the internet a few months back.







