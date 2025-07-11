/Morning news brief: Trump's tariff war updates; Russia uses Iskander missile to hit Ukraine and more

Escalating his tariff war, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 11) sent a letter to Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney stating that his country will face a 35 percent tariff on exports to the United States starting August 1.

Click on the headlines to read more

Donald Trump declared that a 35% tariff on all imports from Canada will take effect August 1, 2025—escalating an already contentious trade conflict between the two nations

The Russia’s Ministry of Defence has released a video on Thursday (July 11) capturing the moment a ballistic missile from the Iskander system destroyed a Ukrainian temporary deployment point in the Nikolaev region, located in southern Ukraine.

Israel kills Hezbollah artillery commander after ‘blatant violation’ of ceasefire



The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that they had killed the commander of Hezbollah's artillery in the coastal sector, Jamal Murad.

The Gurugram police on Friday morning revealed why Gurugram tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly killed by her father, saying he wanted her to shut down her sports academy.

Imran Khan to lead protests from jail on August 5, Khan's sons set to return to Pakistan