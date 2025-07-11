/Morning news brief: Trump's tariff war updates; Russia uses Iskander missile to hit Ukraine and more

LOGIN
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 10:10 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 10:18 IST
Story highlights

Stay ahead of the day's events with WION's morning news brief, providing a quick yet comprehensive overview of the most important news from around the world.

Escalating his tariff war, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 11) sent a letter to Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney stating that his country will face a 35 percent tariff on exports to the United States starting August 1.

Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canada in escalation of US trade war, mentions how he can

Donald Trump declared that a 35% tariff on all imports from Canada will take effect August 1, 2025—escalating an already contentious trade conflict between the two nations

Russia uses Iskander missile to hit Ukraine, DESTROYS Ukrainian temporary deployment point - WATCH

The Russia’s Ministry of Defence has released a video on Thursday (July 11) capturing the moment a ballistic missile from the Iskander system destroyed a Ukrainian temporary deployment point in the Nikolaev region, located in southern Ukraine.

Israel kills Hezbollah artillery commander after ‘blatant violation’ of ceasefire
Watch: Israel attacks moving car, kills Hezbollah commander Jamal Murad
The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that they had killed the commander of Hezbollah's artillery in the coastal sector, Jamal Murad.

The Gurugram police on Friday morning revealed why Gurugram tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly killed by her father, saying he wanted her to shut down her sports academy.

Imran Khan to lead protests from jail on August 5, Khan's sons set to return to Pakistan


