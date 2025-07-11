/Russia uses Iskander missile to hit Ukraine, DESTROYS Ukrainian temporary deployment point - WATCH

The Russia’s Ministry of Defence has released a video on Thursday (July 11) capturing the moment a ballistic missile from the Iskander system destroyed a Ukrainian temporary deployment point in the Nikolaev region, located in southern Ukraine. According to the official statement, the strike targeted a temporary base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlement of Baratovka. The footage shows the precision-guided missile hitting the target with devastating accuracy. “All identified targets were destroyed,” the Russian defense ministry claimed.

Russia escalates offensive on Ukraine

Russian air strikes on Kyiv has intensified in recent weeks with some of the deadliest assaults of the war on the city of three million people. Russia fired its largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine in more than three years of war on Wednesday (July 9). The Ukrainian air force said that Russia had attacked with 728 drones and 13 missiles, adding that its air defense systems intercepted 711 drones and that at least seven missiles were destroyed. Earlier on July 4, Russia struck Kyiv with drones in an all-night attack, injuring at least 23 people, damaging railway infrastructure and setting buildings and cars on fire throughout the city, authorities in the Ukrainian capital said. Air raid alerts lasted more than eight hours as Russia launched a total of 539 drones and 11 missiles targeting the Ukrainian territory, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Trump and Russia-Ukraine war

The latest attack comes just after US President Donald Trump said he would increase weapons deliveries to Ukraine – reversing an earlier US policy announcement – and accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of talking "bullshit" on Ukraine. Trump, who returned to power this year promising a swift end to the war that began in 2022, has taken a more conciliatory tone toward Moscow in a departure from predecessor Joe Biden's administration's staunch support for Kyiv. But initial rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have so far borne little fruit, with Moscow yet to accept an unconditional ceasefire proposed by Trump and accepted by Kyiv.