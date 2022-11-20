Morning news brief: Trump reinstated on Twitter, UK PM Sunak visits Ukraine, and more

Former US president Donald Trump's once-blocked Twitter account reappeared on Saturday after the platform's new CEO Elon Musk announced he was lifting the ban. In other news, in his first visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since becoming UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak declared unequivocal support for Ukraine. He said the UK will offer its support "until Ukraine has won."

Former US president Donald Trump's once-blocked Twitter account reappeared on Saturday after the platform's new CEO Elon Musk announced he was lifting the ban. "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," tweeted Musk.

In his first visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since becoming UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak declared unequivocal support for Ukraine. He said the UK will offer its support "until Ukraine has won."

On Saturday, negotiators at the COP27 climate meeting in Egypt came close to reaching a breakthrough agreement for a fund to aid poor countries suffering from the effects of climate change, but they couldn't agree on how to cut the greenhouse gas emissions that were causing them.

Muhyiddin Yassin, former prime minister of Malaysia, said on Sunday that he had won enough votes in the general election to form a government, despite the fact that the Election Commission's most recent figures indicated a hung parliament. Muhyiddin declared he would cooperate with any party in order to amass the required number of votes to establish the government.