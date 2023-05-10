Morning news brief: Trump reacts to sex assault case verdict, Imran Khan’s arrest, and more

The jurors have found that Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by calling her a liar. But he has slamed the sex assault sase verdict.

Violent protests across the country after former Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday during a court appearance at the Islamabad High Court in connection with several lawsuits brought against him.

US jury holds Trump guilty of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, orders him to pay $5mn damages

Former US Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by calling her a liar, the jurors decided on Tuesday. The nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court awarded about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to Carroll.

Islamabad court declares ex-PM Imran Khan’s arrest legal, violent protests across Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) during a court appearance at the Islamabad High Court in connection with several lawsuits brought against the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Karnataka assembly election 2023: BJP will win 130-135 seats, says ex-CM Yediyurappa

The voting for Karnataka assembly elections 2023 started on Wednesday morning amid tight security. Voting is being held in a single phase for 224 assembly constituencies.

EU hails Ukraine as ‘beating heart of today’s European values’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described Ukraine as "the beating heart of today's European values" in a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday as Russia marked its World War II Victory Day.