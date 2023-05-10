Karnataka Elections Exit Poll: Check whether its a win for BJP or Congress

Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge, after casting his vote in Kalaburagi's Basava Nagar, said that his party will come to power with thumping majority.

"I've been voting at that polling booth for the last 55 years. Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, I feel that my party will come to power and we will win with the majority," says Kharge.

"Poor people live there and my principle is to give my vote to the poor, that is why I and my wife go there every time to give our vote," he said.