Karnataka Elections Exit Poll: Check whether its a win for BJP or Congress
Karnataka elections Exit Poll: The voting for Karnataka assembly elections 2023 started on Wednesday (May 10) amid tight security, the news agency ANI reported. Voting is being held in a single phase for 224 assembly constituencies with 2,615 candidates in the fray. The voting began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on Saturday (May 13).
As per Karnataka election predictions by Matrize, the BJP will win 79-94 seats, Congress will bag 103-118 seats, JD(S) will sweep 25-33 seats and others will secure 2-5 seats.
As per Exit poll results by POLSTRAT, the Bharatiya Janata Party will bag 88-98 seats, Congress will win 99-109 seats, JD(S) will take 21-26 seats and others around 4 seats.
As voting in the Karnataka Assembly elections concludes, EVMs and VVPATs are being sealed at polling booths in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Congress party will win with a very big margin, and will get at 140 seats.
EVMs and VVPATs are now being sealed and secured at polling booths in Kalaburagi. The results of the elections will be out on 13th May.
65.69% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the state.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi cast his vote in Karnataka Assembly polls in Hubballi an expressed confidence that BJP will form government in the state.
"I'm happy that people are celebrating this festival of democracy in a big way. People are interested to bring BJP's double-engine government. BJP will form a government on its own," he said.
Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge, after casting his vote in Kalaburagi's Basava Nagar, said that his party will come to power with thumping majority.
"I've been voting at that polling booth for the last 55 years. Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, I feel that my party will come to power and we will win with the majority," says Kharge.
"Poor people live there and my principle is to give my vote to the poor, that is why I and my wife go there every time to give our vote," he said.
Actor Kiccha Sudeep casted his vote on Wednesday in the Karnataka Assembly polls. While interacting with reporters, he said that one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. He further added, "I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility."
Former Indian Prime Minister HD Devegowda after casting his vote at his native village Haradanahalli in Hassan district said, "It's a small village. All round development has taken place. Credit should go to HD Revanna, who represents this constituency".
Congress leader Geetha Rajkumar and her actor husband, Shiva Rajkumar, cast their votes. Sons of Kannada actor Ravichandran, Manoranjan and Vikram, also cast their votes.
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and his wife Radhabai Kharge cast their votes at a polling station in Kalaburagi, his home turf. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar, a Karnataka Congress President, cast his vote and said there is no chance of the BJP retaining power in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.
According to the latest figures released by ECI, Karnataka has recorded 37.25 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM. BJP, the ruling party, and Congress have shown their optimism towards the Assembly elections in 2023. Furthermore, JDS is also confident of playing the role of 'kingmaker' after the result declaration on Saturday.
Ahead of the exit polls, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that INC will win the election with a thumping majority. "We will get more than 130-135 seats," Kharge told ANI.
The former chief minister of Karnataka and JDS leader Kumaraswamy cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly elections at a polling station in Ramanagara. Karnataka Minister CC Patil and his family members also cast their vote at the Gadag Assembly polling station.
According to the election commission, 20.99% voter turnout has been recorded in Karnataka till 11 am. Till 9 am, the turnout was at 8.26%. Voting in the state will end at 6 pm.
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that this year's assembly election will be his last.
"I am not going to retire but I will not contest elections. This is my last election," Siddaramaiah said after casting his vote.
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that his party would get over 130 seats and requested voters to vote for the party that works.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress over corruption charges.
"Congress track record about corruption - a lot of people are out on bail. There are corruption charges and more than 60 cases have been filed with Lokayukta against former CM and others. What are they saying...?" Bommai told news agency ANI.
His comments come after Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar took a veiled dig at the BJP by saying that young voters were aware of the price rise and corruption in the state.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday that his party would win an absolute majority in the election, adding the party would win 141 seats.
A voter turnout of 8.26 per cent has been recorded till 9 am. Voting for the single-phase election in Karnataka started at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.
"People of Karnataka have decided that they shall choose a progressive, transparent & welfare-oriented government. Today, it is time vote in large numbers. We welcome ourfirst-timee voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy voted in the Karnataka assembly election on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Sudha Murthy shared her message to young voters, "Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy..."
On the other hand, Narayana Murthy said, "First, we vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise."
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa expressed confidence that his party would win 130-135 seats in the election. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Yediyurappa said, "I request all people to cast their votes as early as possible. I am 100% sure they will vote in favour of the BJP. More than 75-80% will support BJP. We will win 130-135 seats."
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday appealed to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka.
"I am very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters.
Voter from the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities will play a major factor in this election. Lingayats comprise 17 per cent of the population and Vokkaligas 11 per cent.
The counting of votes and the declaration of results for the Karnataka assembly election will be on Saturday (May 13).
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast her vote in the election.
The constituencies witnessing key contest in this year's assembly election in Karnataka include Varuna, Chittapur, Ramanagara, Shiggaon, and Chikmagalur.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Karnataka's people, particularly "young and first-time voters" to vote in large numbers in the election.
Voting is being held in a single phase for 224 assembly constituencies with 2,615 candidates in the fray.
