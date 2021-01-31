Morning news brief: Trump lawyers quit, fresh protest plans in Russia, and more

In a fresh setback to former US President Donald Trump, five of his impeachment defence lawyers have stepped aside over disagreements on legal strategy. Trump's trial in Senate is just a week away. Meanwhile, Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny's aides have planned for fresh nationwide protests in Russia. Read this and more in our Morning News Brief.



Trump's impeachment defence attorneys leave team a week before Senate trial





Trump is set to stand trial on the week of February 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the US Capitol

Navalny supporters plan fresh nationwide protests despite crackdown





Russian authorities have issued warnings against participation in these rallies and have threatened of criminal charges

Britain opens visa scheme for millions of Hong Kong residents to become citizens





The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document from Sunday, January 31

China reports biggest daily surge in new coronavirus cases





Tonghua city in Jilin province accounted for most of the new cases

