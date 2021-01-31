Morning news brief: Trump lawyers quit, fresh protest plans in Russia, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 31, 2021, 09.14 AM(IST)

Morning news brief Photograph:( WION Web Team )

In a fresh setback to former US President Donald Trump, five of his impeachment defence lawyers have stepped aside over disagreements on legal strategy. Trump's trial in Senate is just a week away. Meanwhile, Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny's aides have planned for fresh nationwide protests in Russia. Read this and more in our Morning News Brief.


Trump's impeachment defence attorneys leave team a week before Senate trial

Donald Trump

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of February 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the US Capitol 

Navalny supporters plan fresh nationwide protests despite crackdown

Alexei Navalny

Russian authorities have issued warnings against participation in these rallies and have threatened of criminal charges

Britain opens visa scheme for millions of Hong Kong residents to become citizens

Boris Johnson

The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document from Sunday, January 31

China reports biggest daily surge in new coronavirus cases

China

Tonghua city in Jilin province accounted for most of the new cases

Large scale rallies expected across Russia

