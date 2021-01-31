China reports biggest daily surge in new coronavirus cases

China on Sunday, reported the biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases in six days. This jump is driven by increase in a northeastern city. There were 92 new confirmed cases in mainland China on January 30, said China's National Health Commission. 73 of these cases occurred due to local transmissions. Tonghua city in Jilin province accounted for most of the new cases.

Northern Hebei province reported one new confirmed case while Heilongjiang reported nine. Beijing and Shanghai had none.

China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases. Number of asymptomatic cases rose to 19 from 16 on the previous day.

The latest figures brought confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to 89,522, while the death toll remained 4,636.