WHO experts visit Wuhan market, the location of first COVID outbreak

World Health Organisation (WHO) team of experts investigating origins of COVID-19 pandemic visited market in Wuhan which was the scene of very first reported clusters of coronavirus last year.

The experts in the team arrived at Hunan seafood market. They were allowed access but guards quickly stopped others from entering, said AFP.

In last few days, the team has visited several locations in Wuhan including a hospital and what was called a 'propaganda' exhibition by the media.

The media has been kept away from the experts and details such as itinerary are trickling through WHO tweets.

On Saturday, team member Peter Daszak welcomed the hospital visit as an "Important opportunity to talk directly w/ medics who were on the ground at that critical time fighting COVID!"

The mission, delayed by China and weighed down by political baggage, has a remit to explore how the virus jumped from animal to human.

On Sunday, the WHO team arrived at the Huanan market as part of a long-planned trip now closely monitored by the Chinese authorities.

(With AFP inputs)