Morning news brief: Trump calls Putin, Covid rapid testing kit and more

File photo of US President Donald Trump (r) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Photograph:( Reuters )
Hope to avoid 'expensive' arms race between US, Russia and China, Trump tells Putin
President Donald Trump told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday he wanted to avoid a costly arms race with Russia and China and hoped for progress in arms control negotiations, the White House said.
'China's Houston consulate was hub of spying': US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the China’s consulate in Houston was a hub of spying and Intellectual Property theft.
Israeli firm developing 'front line' 30-second COVID-19 breath test
An Israeli company is developing a "front line" COVID-19 breathalyser test that gives results in 30 seconds, amid protests in the country regarding the governments handling of the pandemic.