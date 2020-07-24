Morning news brief: Trump calls Putin, Covid rapid testing kit and more

Hope to avoid 'expensive' arms race between US, Russia and China, Trump tells Putin



President Donald Trump told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday he wanted to avoid a costly arms race with Russia and China and hoped for progress in arms control negotiations, the White House said.

'China's Houston consulate was hub of spying': US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the China’s consulate in Houston was a hub of spying and Intellectual Property theft.

Israeli firm developing 'front line' 30-second COVID-19 breath test



An Israeli company is developing a "front line" COVID-19 breathalyser test that gives results in 30 seconds, amid protests in the country regarding the governments handling of the pandemic.

