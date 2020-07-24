'China's Houston consulate was hub of spying': US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the China’s consulate in Houston was a hub of spying and Intellectual Property theft.

Also read: Mike Pompeo calls for ‘free world’ to triumph over China's ‘new tyranny’

"Just this week we announced the closure of China’s consulate in Houston because it was a hub of spying and Intellectual Property theft. 2 weeks ago, we reversed 8 years of cheek turning with respect to international law in the South China Sea," Pompeo said in a California speech on China's threat to the world.

Also read: 'Dead Britons': Pompeo slams WHO; says chief Tedros 'bought' by China

"China ripped off our prized intellectual property and trade secrets costing millions of jobs across America" he said.

Talking about the China's army he said that we know that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is not a normal army. Its purpose is to uphold the absolute rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elites, and expand a Chinese empire, not to protect the Chinese people.

"So our Department of Defense has ramped up its efforts, freedom of navigation operations throughout the East & South China Seas & the Taiwan Strait as well. We created the Space Force to help deter Chinese from aggression on the final frontier," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)