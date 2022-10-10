Morning news brief: Trump calls for immediate end to Ukraine war, Kanye's Twitter account locked, & more

Donald Trump has called for an immediate "peaceful end" to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. In other news, The seven recent North Korean missile launches were all "tactical nuclear" drills, state media said Monday, which were personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un. Finally, Controversial American rapper Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after posting anti-Semitic content.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Trump believes 'World War III' is a possibility, blames 'stupid people' for Russia-Ukraine conflict escalation

Trump said: "We must demand the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will be nothing left of our planet."

North Korea claims recent missile tests were 'tactical nuclear drills'

At a key party congress in January 2021, Kim outlined a five-year defence development plan, calling for the development of smaller and lighter nuclear weapons for "more tactical uses."

Kanye West's Twitter account locked a day after his return to the platform

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” tweeted West.

Watch | ‘Miracle’ three-year-old child survived Thailand massacre asleep under blanket

Watch | Rio: Pavers train the next generation to maintain iconic Portuguese pavements