/Morning news brief: Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire, Indian NSA meets Chinese FM, and more

Hours after announcing a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 24) said that it was Israel and Iran who urged him for ‘peace.’ Calling the world and the people of the Middle East the “real winners,” Trump spoke about “RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH” and added that the future for Israel & Iran is unlimited and filled with great promise. After his announcement, Trump went on a spree congratulating himself for ending the war

Hours before US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Iran is not a nation that surrenders. Khamenei's statement came after Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation for America's strike on three of its nuclear sites.

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday (June 23) met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing and delivered a strong message on cross-border terrorism and terror infrastructure. Both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote greater people-to-people ties.

The fast-food giant McDonald’s is facing a nationwide boycott in the United States from June 24 to June 30 as part of a growing wave of consumer activism. The protest is aimed at various issues, including tax avoidance, labour practices, and performative diversity efforts.