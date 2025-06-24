/'Time was NOW': Trump explains REAL reason why he announced ceasefire between Israel and Iran

Hours after announcing a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 24) said that it was Israel and Iran who urged him for ‘peace.’ Calling the world and the people of the Middle East the “real winners,” Trump spoke about “RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH” and added that the future for Israel & Iran is unlimited and filled with great promise. After his announcement, Trump went on a spree congratulating himself for ending the war. Taking to Truth Social, Trump first congratulated the world, declaring that “it is time for peace.” Stating that the Iran-Israel war “could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East,” he added that this ceasefire is an example of “Peace though strength.” However, he said that the ceasefire would be implemented six hours from the time he had posted. The announcement came on a day when Iran struck an American base in Qatar in retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites using B-2 bombers. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that ‘there is no agreement on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations’.

US enters Iran-Israel war

In a major escalation of tensions in West Asia, the US bombed three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel. This came days after the US president said that he would decide within ‘two weeks’ if he needs to bomb Iran. The US strike came on the ninth day of Operation Rising Lion, under which Israel hit several nuclear facilities inside Iran, killing top military officials and nuclear scientists. The Israel Defence Forces said that US strikes “were in coordination with the IDF” and it was a “crucial step stopping the Iranian regime's aggression.” In response, Iranian missiles targeted the largest US military base in West Asia, Al-Udeid. Al-Udeid is home to the US military's headquarters for all air operations in the region.

