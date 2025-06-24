India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday (June 23) met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing and delivered a strong message on cross-border terrorism and terror infrastructure. Both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote greater people-to-people ties. In an oblique reference to Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorist activities, NSA Ajit Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for regional peace and stability during a meeting with Wang Yi. Doval's call for countering terrorism comes nearly a month-and-a-half after India carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistani territories early on May 7 in response to the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Later this year, the Chinese FM Wang Yi is expected to travel to India for the SR level talks, on border issues.

NSA Doval is visiting China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), an influential regional grouping focused on security-related issues. China had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, but had also been found to supplying weapons to Pakistan in its short conflict with India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, “NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting with Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) Talks.”

Additionally, no meetings are scheduled with Pakistani counterparts. Both Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and newly appointed Pakistan's NSA, also the ISI Chief, Lt Gen Asim Malik are likely to be present at the SCO meetings given close ties with China.