Morning news brief: Trump acquitted, White House staffer resigns, and more

Donald Trump acquitted by US Senate in his second impeachment trial

Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted by US Senate in the impeachment trial. Majority of Senate republicans closed ranks to aquit Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Biden staffer resigns after threatening to 'destroy' reporter

It's been a few weeks since the Joe Biden took over the White House as the US President, and the administration has already had its first resignation.

As 4G gets restored, foreign envoys expected to visit J&K

A group of foreign envoys are expected to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the 17th of this month. The visit, which is still in the planning stage, will focus on the progress made on the ground in the aftermath of the removal of special status for the region in 2019.

What's next for Trump, the Republican Party and Biden?

The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday of the charge of inciting the January 6 assault on the US Capitol in an unprecedented second impeachment trial.

Myanmar army suspends laws limiting forces, orders arrest of protest backers

Myanmar's junta on Saturday suspended laws restricting security forces from detaining suspects or searching private property without court approval and ordered the arrest of well-known backers of mass protests against this month's coup.





