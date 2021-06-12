Morning news brief: Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada and more

We bring to you the biggest stories of the day so far. From G7 leaders agree on a joint declaration to stop future pandemics to National day celebration cancelled after discovery of unmarked site in Canada. And Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception and Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison.

We have it all. Please click on the headline to read the full story.



Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

Thousands of people marched on Friday in support of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pick-up truck on last Sunday in an attack the police described as a hate crime.



G7 leaders agree on a joint declaration to stop future pandemics

G7 leaders are on Saturday set to agree on a joint declaration aimed at preventing another pandemic, as they resume wide-ranging talks at their first in-person summit in almost two years.

National day celebration cancelled after discovery of unmarked site in Canada

The provincial capital of Canada's British Columbia has decided to cancel a virtual celebration of the national Canada Day holiday on July 1 after the discovery of unmarked graves of children at a now-defunct indigenous boarding school.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception

Britain's Queen Elizabeth met US President Joe Biden under the canopy of the world's largest indoor rainforest on Friday as she hosted a reception for leaders of the Group of Seven richest nations, who are holding a three-day summit.

Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was released from prison on Saturday after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during the city's 2019 anti-government protests.

Watch - Gravitas: Sexual abuse 'normalised' in U.K. schools