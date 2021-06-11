Gravitas: Sexual abuse 'normalised' in U.K. schools

Jun 11, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sexual abuse has been normalised in England's schools. Girls are inappropriately touched, raped, and asked to share explicit photos. WION's Palki brings you the details of a report published by U.K's education watchdog.
