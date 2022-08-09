Morning news brief: Taiwan begins live-fire military drill, Google server down for thousands of users, & more

Days after Beijing conducted military drills in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan began its live-fire drill early on Tuesday to thwart any potential Chinese attack on the island, according to AFP. In other news, Google was unavailable thosuands of users. More than 40,000 people reported for the issue including user-submitted faults with the biggest search engine in the world, according to Downdetector. Finally, Errol Musk has apologised for his controversial comments saying he is not proud of his well-known son Elon Musk.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Taiwan begins live-fire military exercise to combat potential Chinese invasion

Taiwan's Eighth Army Corps spokesman Lou Woei-jye said the military exercise began in the southern county of Pingtung shortly after 0040 GMT with the firing of target flares and artillery.

Google server down for thousands of users, more than 40K issues reported

People in Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom also reported having problems with Google, according to CNBC. Users posted screenshots of error messages, which caused it to temporarily become trending on Twitter. The Google servers were displaying the 502 error when a search was being done. "502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know, "said the message prompt.

Errol Musk back-pedals on his controversial comments about his son Elon

The 76-year-old denied saying anything like that during the latest episode of 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'. Addressing the stunning remark in which he took a savage dig at the Tesla CEO, Errol said he was misquoted.

