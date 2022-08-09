Google server down for thousands of users, more than 40K issues reported

On Monday, Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., was unavailable to thousands of users, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status updates from various sources including user-submitted faults on its platform, there were over 40,000 cases of users reporting problems with the largest search engine in the world.

People in Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom also reported having problems with Google, according to CNBC. Users posted screenshots of error messages, which caused it to temporarily become trending on Twitter. The Google servers were displaying the 502 error when a search was being done. "502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know, "said the message prompt.

Another notice stated the following: "We are sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later." Additionally, the Google Trends service experienced a brief outage. The link was opening, but nothing appeared in the window that displays trends. However, the real-time trends were functioning correctly. After a short period of time, the service was resumed. Numerous users from India and other countries complained about Google's malfunction on Twitter.

"Had a Google search engine error for the first time ever. The engine was totally down. It's so rare the first thing I did was come to Twitter to see if anything major is going on with the web. Conspiracy theories here we come! #google #error," @RyanBakerSLO wrote on Twitter.

It started a hilarious flurry of memes on Twitter.

