Morning news brief: Switzerland says ‘yes’ to same-sex marriage & more

Social Democrats (SPD) headed by Olaf Scholz held a narrow lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU-CSU conservative alliance in the German elections, however, neither party is likely to get a majority as the race for a coalition partner begins among the two arch-rivals.

Meanwhile, in Britain, PM Johnson is expected to go in a huddle with senior members of the cabinet to decide on activating Operation Escalin to draft British soldiers to ensure fuel supply to stations across the country.

In a landmark move, Switzerland agreed to legalise civil marriage and the right to adopt children for same-sex couples.

Click on the headlines to know more

German elections: SPD takes narrow lead over CDU-CSU alliance; coalition likely

Social Democrats candidate Olaf Scholz has emerged as the favourite to replace Angela Merkel as Chancellor in the German elections even as Laschet's CDU-CSU claimed it was eyeing a coalition government.

UK PM Boris Johnson may deploy army to address fuel crisis

Fuel crisis in UK is getting worse. Boris Johnson is due to think on Operation Escalin, a plan designed earlier to address situation arising from a no-deal Brexit.

Switzerland votes to make same-sex marriage legal by near two-thirds majority

According to results provided by the Swiss federal chancellery, 64.1% of voters voted in favour of same-sex marriage in the nationwide referendum.

'Moulin Rouge' musical dominates pandemic delayed Tony Awards

After six nominations in his career, veteran Danny Burstein won his first Tony for his supporting role in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical.'

Watch: Taliban hang 4 bodies from cranes in Afghanistan