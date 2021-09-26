Taliban hang 4 bodies from cranes in Afghanistan, call it 'Lesson for kidnappers '

Sep 26, 2021, 11:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban, which hanged the bodies of four alleged kidnappers from cranes after killing them during a shootout in Afghanistan called it a "lesson" that kidnappings will not be tolerated. Watch this ground report for more details.
