German elections: SPD takes narrow lead over CDU-CSU alliance; coalition likely

Social Democrats (SPD) headed by Olaf Scholz held a narrow lead over Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU-CSU conservative alliance in the German elections held on Sunday.

Reports say the SPD was set to win 26 per cent of the vote edging out CDU-CSU which is set to win 24.5 per cent votes.

However, neither party is likely to get a majority as both said they were targeting coalitions. Opinion polls earlier had suggested a knife-edge battle between the two arch-rivals.

The new leader will take over the reins from Chancellor Angela Merkel who had expressed her intention to step down after the elections after 16 years at the top.

The coaltion battle is now set to be fought between the two parties with the Greens projected to get 14.6 per cent of the votes and FDP another 11.5 per cent.

The far-right AFD is likely to get 10.5 per cent votes, according to projected results.

Armin Laschet, 60, was pushed by Angela Merkel as her likely successor, however, Olaf Scholz the leader of the SPD is now the favourite to succed Merkel. Scholz who is widely known for his tenacity has been finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel.

The party which comes to power finally will have the task to continue the battle against the virus and keep Germany's economy rolling.

(With inputs from Agencies)

The fight for the top job is however far from over as both Laschet & Scholz expressed their desire to cobble a coaltion before Christmas.

