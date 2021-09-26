German SPD secretary-general says, 'we have mandate to govern'

Lars Klingbeil, secretary-general German Social Democrat said the exit polls on Sunday (September 26) put his party ahead as they have the mandate to form a coalition despite polls showing the SPD neck and neck with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc.

"The SPD has the mandate to govern. We want Olaf Scholz to be chancellor," said Klingbeil after the first exit polls.

On the other hand, Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Merkel as chancellor, said that he still aimed to head Germany's next coalition government.

"We will do everything we can to build a government led by the (conservative) Union," Laschet told supporters in Berlin, adding that the vote outcome "is still totally unclear," he said.

As per the surveys, which were published on public television after polling stations were closed, Merkel's CDU-CSU bloc and their candidate Laschet with around 24-25 per cent of the vote.

They were nearly tied with the Social Democrats on 25-26 per cent, giving a tough fight.

It is important to note that given the high proportion of voters who mailed in their ballot, the final results could still turn up surprises in what is the most unpredictable election for Europe's biggest economy in decades.