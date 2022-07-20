Morning news brief: Sri Lanka to elect its new president, October trial for $44 billion Twitter deal and more

Sri Lanka’s Parliament is all set to elect its new president today, Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s successor after he fled the country amid fervent protest over the catastrophic economic situation in the nation. In other news, attorneys for Twitter and Elon Musk clash in court for the first time on Tuesday (July 19). A Delaware judge has ruled that the social media firm can expedite its case against the Tesla owner over his postponed purchase. Finally, the extreme heatwave is sweeping over Europe. A wave of heat has been sparked by the hot weather in London. The heatwave is producing extremely high levels of dangerous ozone pollution, the region’s atmospheric monitoring service has warned as some areas of Europe continue to burn.

Sri Lanka Presidential polls LIVE: Parliament to elect Gotabaya's successor today

Sri Lanka’s Parliament is all set to elect a new president on Wednesday to pick the successor of Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he fled the country amidst intense protest over the country’s dire economic status. The elections will witness a three-way fight between acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and two others proposed by lawmakers.

Twitter vs Elon Musk: Judge sets October trial over $44 billion deal

The trial will take place in October over whether or not the Tesla chief can be forced to complete his $44 billion deal to buy the social network.

On Tuesday, the Delaware judge ruled against the Musk lawyer's appeal for a February trial. The judge ordered for a month much closer to Twitter's request for September, but did not specify a date.

As heatwave continues across Europe, warning issued over 'very high' ozone pollution

Britain recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday (July 19), with the temperature exceeding 40C. Not just Britain, the entire Europe is gripped by the extreme heatwave. Hot weather has fueled a spate of fires across London.

According to a statement from the Copernicus monitoring service: "Tinder dry conditions and extreme heat are exacerbating the risk of wildfires." The warning also mentioned that a large proportion of western Europe is in "extreme fire danger" and some areas of "very extreme fire danger".

