Sri Lanka Presidential polls LIVE: Parliament to elect Gotabaya's successor today

Candidates for Sri Lanka presidential elections Photograph: WION Web Team
Sri Lanka’s Parliament is all set to elect a new president on Wednesday to pick the successor of Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he fled the country amidst intense protest over the country’s dire economic status. The elections will witness a three-way fight between acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and two others were proposed by lawmakers.
Jul 20, 2022, 08:23 AM (IST)
Arrived early in Parliament today. Started work at first light as usual. Come what may we dedicate ourselves to rebuild our motherland through shared prosperity and inclusive growth. Will champion anti corruption, prosperity for all, credible & transparent government. Jayasree 🇱🇰— Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 20, 2022
Jul 20, 2022, 08:18 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka economic crisis: Ex-cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya urges MPs to 'choose wisely' to replace prez
Ahead of the presidential elections in Sri Lanka, former cricketing legend Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday (July 19) urged the members of parliament to "choose wisely". The crisis-hit country will vote on Wednesday for a president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the country amid an economic crisis.
Jul 20, 2022, 08:12 AM (IST)
The new president will serve the remaining tenure of Rajapaksa till November 2024.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around Parliament complex on Tuesday after the Speaker lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police calling for a detailed investigation to be conducted into certain inflammatory posts published on social media threatening Members of Parliament.
Jul 20, 2022, 08:11 AM (IST)
Never in the history of the presidency since 1978, parliament had voted to elect a president.
Presidential elections in 1982, 1988, 1994, 1999, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2019 had elected them by popular vote.
The only previous occasion when the presidency became vacant mid-term was in 1993 when president Ranasinghe Premadasa was assassinated. DB Wijetunga was unanimously endorsed by Parliament to run the balance of Premadasa's term.
Jul 20, 2022, 08:06 AM (IST)
Majority of members of Sri Lanka’s ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party are in favour of nominating Dullas Alahapperuma, a leader of its breakaway faction, for the post of the President and principal Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa as the Prime Minister, Chairman of the SLPP, G.L. Peiris said on July 19, ahead of the Presidential election, on July 20, reports PTI.
SLPP Chairman Peiris said the majority of his party was in favour of appointing Mr. Alahapperuma as the President, underlining that the people’s voice be highlighted in Parliament, according to news portal News First.lk.
Jul 20, 2022, 08:05 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka's presidential elections will see a three-way fight between acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, former journalist Dallas Alahapperuma, and Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, from the leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna party.